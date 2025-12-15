Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into parking garage, catches fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was seriously hurt after a vehicle crashed into a parking garage in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says first responders were called to the garage below Chatham Tower, near Fifth Avenue and Diamond Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

First responders found a passenger sedan that had crashed into the garage and caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and got the driver out.

The man was taken to an area hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other injuries were reported, the spokesperson says.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw barricade tape around the garage, which is located near PPG Paints Arena, and firefighters spraying a vehicle with water.

Investigators are trying to determine why the driver lost control, the spokesperson says.

