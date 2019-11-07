How to Get Customer Support From YouTube TV, Hulu and Other Streaming Services

We’ve heard from many of you who have taken Team Clark’s advice and cut the cord with your cable company in order to save money by getting your favorite TV shows from the big streaming services.

But what happens if something goes wrong and you need customer support from YouTube TV, Hulu or one of the others?

Sometimes it’s not as simple as picking up the phone and calling an 800 number. That’s why we’ve done the research and compiled this list of the best ways to reach customer service at your streaming provider.

The Best Ways to Get Customer Service From Your Live TV Streaming Provider

Quick Links:

The various live TV streaming services all have a number of ways to help you problem-solve if you’re having an issue.

Sometimes it might be as easy as typing your question into a search box and getting the answer from the company’s Frequently Asked Questions library. Other times you may have an issue that requires the help of a real live person.

Either way, between all of the options below you should be able to get your issue resolved. Here are the best ways to get support from each of the major live TV streaming companies.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is money expert Clark Howard‘s favorite live TV streaming service, but they don’t necessarily make it easy to get help if you run into an issue.

As you would expect from a company owned by Google, much of YouTube TV’s support network is web-based. You many have to do some searching to get your answer.

If you can’t find what you need online, there are a couple of other options that may get you help from a real person.

Online

If you’re having an issue, the first thing to do is to head to this YouTube TV Help page. There, you can type in your issue to see if it can be resolved online.

On this page you will also find the answers to frequently asked questions about available channels, supported devices, billing and more.

If you still can’t find your answer, you can contact YouTube here to get further help.

Once you let YouTube know what your specific issue is, you will be given options for how you would like to be contacted.

As you can see, the options are phone, chat or email. YouTube does not let you reach out to them via these methods. They will reach out to you instead.

Phone

Google advertises a Customer Support number online, but it is not staffed. You will need to let them call you if you would like to speak to someone.

Chat

Same here — you will need to let a chat agent reach out to you.

Email

Again, you will need to let Google/YouTube email you if you would like to communicate this way.

Social Media

We did find one other option for potentially getting YouTube TV support.

The official YouTube TV twitter account says you get support for YouTube TV from the Twitter account linked above, although it appears that Twitter account is mostly focused on the original YouTube product, so your mileage may vary.

Hulu

Hulu, a joint venture of Disney and Comcast, is a bit more straightforward than YouTube TV when it comes to getting customer service.

Online

You can get answers to most questions about Hulu and Hulu + Live TV here.

Phone

You can reach Hulu support at (888) 265-6650. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Chat

You can chat with “Hulubot” by clicking this icon on the lower left of the Help page:

Email

You can reach Hulu customer support by emailing support@hulu.com.

Social Media

Hulu also offers support on Facebook and Twitter.

Sling TV

The most popular live TV streaming service also offers several convenient ways to get customer support.

Online

You can get answers to most questions about Sling TV here.

Phone

You can reach Sling at (888) 363-1777. The number works 8am-1am ET, seven days a week.

Chat

You can open a chat with a “virtual assistant” here.

Email

It does not appear that email is a valid way to contact Sling TV for support.

Social Media

Sling TV offers a few different options for getting support via social media.

Facebook Messenger

Twitter

WhatsApp: Message +1 888-360-0111

AT&T TV Now and AT&T WatchTV

AT&T has several options for getting customer support for its live TV streaming services.

Online

Click here to get answers to your questions about AT&T TV Now and AT&T WatchTV online.

Phone

You can reach AT&T phone support at (800) 288-2020. The billing & account department is open every day from 8am-midnight ET. You can get technical support anytime.

Chat

You can open a live chat here every day from 7am-1am ET by clicking the Chat Live button.

Email

It does not appear that email is a valid way to contact AT&T for streaming support.

Social Media

AT&T suggests that you can reach out to them on Facebook and Twitter.

Philo

Finally, streaming service Philo also offers some different support options.

Online

You can click here to get answers from their online Help Center.

Phone

Philo offers phone support at (855) 277-4456. Help is available every day from 10am-midnight ET.

Chat

Philo offers a support bot here. Just click this button on the lower right to begin.

Email

You can email Philo with your questions here.

Social Media

Philo offers support via Twitter, as well.

Summary

If you are unhappy with your live TV streaming service or just want to see what else is out there, check out our picks for the best services available right now.

You can also compare channel lineups for all of the top services here.