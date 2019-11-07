How to Get Customer Support From YouTube TV, Hulu and Other Streaming Services

We’ve heard from many of you who have taken Team Clark’s advice and cut the cord with your cable company in order to save money by getting your favorite TV shows from the big streaming services.
But what happens if something goes wrong and you need customer support from YouTube TV, Hulu or one of the others?
Sometimes it’s not as simple as picking up the phone and calling an 800 number. That’s why we’ve done the research and compiled this list of the best ways to reach customer service at your streaming provider.
The Best Ways to Get Customer Service From Your Live TV Streaming Provider
Quick Links:
The various live TV streaming services all have a number of ways to help you problem-solve if you’re having an issue.
Sometimes it might be as easy as typing your question into a search box and getting the answer from the company’s Frequently Asked Questions library. Other times you may have an issue that requires the help of a real live person.
Either way, between all of the options below you should be able to get your issue resolved. Here are the best ways to get support from each of the major live TV streaming companies.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is money expert Clark Howard‘s favorite live TV streaming service, but they don’t necessarily make it easy to get help if you run into an issue.
As you would expect from a company owned by Google, much of YouTube TV’s support network is web-based. You many have to do some searching to get your answer.
If you can’t find what you need online, there are a couple of other options that may get you help from a real person.
Online
If you’re having an issue, the first thing to do is to head to this YouTube TV Help page. There, you can type in your issue to see if it can be resolved online.
On this page you will also find the answers to frequently asked questions about available channels, supported devices, billing and more.
If you still can’t find your answer, you can contact YouTube here to get further help.
Once you let YouTube know what your specific issue is, you will be given options for how you would like to be contacted.
As you can see, the options are phone, chat or email. YouTube does not let you reach out to them via these methods. They will reach out to you instead.
Phone
Google advertises a Customer Support number online, but it is not staffed. You will need to let them call you if you would like to speak to someone.
Chat
Same here — you will need to let a chat agent reach out to you.
Again, you will need to let Google/YouTube email you if you would like to communicate this way.
Social Media
We did find one other option for potentially getting YouTube TV support.
The official YouTube TV twitter account says you get support for YouTube TV from the Twitter account linked above, although it appears that Twitter account is mostly focused on the original YouTube product, so your mileage may vary.
Hulu
Hulu, a joint venture of Disney and Comcast, is a bit more straightforward than YouTube TV when it comes to getting customer service.
Online
You can get answers to most questions about Hulu and Hulu + Live TV here.
Phone
You can reach Hulu support at (888) 265-6650. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Chat
You can chat with “Hulubot” by clicking this icon on the lower left of the Help page:
You can reach Hulu customer support by emailing support@hulu.com.
Social Media
Hulu also offers support on Facebook and Twitter.
Sling TV
The most popular live TV streaming service also offers several convenient ways to get customer support.
Online
You can get answers to most questions about Sling TV here.
Phone
You can reach Sling at (888) 363-1777. The number works 8am-1am ET, seven days a week.
Chat
You can open a chat with a “virtual assistant” here.
It does not appear that email is a valid way to contact Sling TV for support.
Social Media
Sling TV offers a few different options for getting support via social media.
- Facebook Messenger
- WhatsApp: Message +1 888-360-0111
AT&T TV Now and AT&T WatchTV
AT&T has several options for getting customer support for its live TV streaming services.
Online
Click here to get answers to your questions about AT&T TV Now and AT&T WatchTV online.
Phone
You can reach AT&T phone support at (800) 288-2020. The billing & account department is open every day from 8am-midnight ET. You can get technical support anytime.
Chat
You can open a live chat here every day from 7am-1am ET by clicking the Chat Live button.
It does not appear that email is a valid way to contact AT&T for streaming support.
Social Media
AT&T suggests that you can reach out to them on Facebook and Twitter.
Philo
Finally, streaming service Philo also offers some different support options.
Online
You can click here to get answers from their online Help Center.
Phone
Philo offers phone support at (855) 277-4456. Help is available every day from 10am-midnight ET.
Chat
Philo offers a support bot here. Just click this button on the lower right to begin.
You can email Philo with your questions here.
Social Media
Philo offers support via Twitter, as well.
Summary
|
How to Reach Customer Support at the Major Live TV Streaming Services
|Provider
|Online
|Phone
|Chat
|Social Media
|YouTube TV
|YouTube TV Help
|See Article
|See Article
|See Article
|Hulu
|Hulu Help
|(888) 265-6650
|See Article
|support@hulu.com
|Sling TV
|Sling Help
|(888) 363-1777
|Chat here
|None
|
WhatsApp: Message +1 888-360-0111
|AT&T TV Now and AT&T WatchTV
|AT&T TV Help
|(800) 288-2020
|Chat here
|None
|Philo
|Philo Help
|(855) 277-4456
|See article
|Email here
If you are unhappy with your live TV streaming service or just want to see what else is out there, check out our picks for the best services available right now.
You can also compare channel lineups for all of the top services here.
