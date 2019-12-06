New Report: The 10 Worst Toys to Buy This Holiday Season

Safety advocates are warning consumers this holiday season not to buy items they’ve put on a “worst toys” list. In fact, they’re saying that these toys are anything but child’s play.
The reason is that toys have changed quite a bit since the days of Matchbox cars and Barbie dolls. Not only do many toys use projectiles, but technology enables some of them to double as tracking devices and instruments of surveillance.
This Worst Toys List Is Far From Child’s Play
That’s why the group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) is warning people once again with the release of its nominees for the 10 Worst Toys of 2019.
Among the toys that make the list are the Nerf Ultra One and the Pogo Trick Board, both of which the group deem as potentially hazardous to children. Check out the full list below:
|Rank
|Toy
|Manufacturer / Distributor
|Hazard
|Retailers
|1.
|Nerf Ultra One
|Hasbro
|Potential for eye injuries
|Target.com, Walmart.com, Hasbro.com
|2.
|Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog
|Learning Resources, Inc.
|Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
|Magic Beans, Kohls.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com,
Target.com, Walmart.com
|3.
|Bunchems Bunch 'N Build
|Spin Master LTD
|Potential for hair entanglement and choking
|Amazon.com, Michael’s, Michaels.com, Walmart.com,
Nordstromrack.com, Lightinthebox.com
|4.
|Yeti
|Douglas Company, Inc.
|Potential for ingestion / aspiration injuries
|Wellesley Toy Shop, Target.com, eBay.com,
Walmart.com, Douglascuddletoy.com, Amazon.com
|5.
|Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
|LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art
|Potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries
|Target, Target.com, Walmart.com
|6.
|Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun
|Anstoy
|Realistic toy weaponry
|Amazon.com, PETXT
|7.
|Diecast School Bus
|Schylling
|Potential for choking injuries
|Magic Beans
|8.
|Pogo Trick Board
|Flybar, Inc.
|Potential for head and impact injuries
|Learning Express, Target.com, Walmart.com,
Amazon.com, Flybar.com, Kohls.com
|9.
|Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw
|Hasbro
|Potential for eye and facial injuries
|Target, Target.com, Amazon.com, Hasbrotoyshop.com,
Bestbuy.com, Walmart.com, Galactictoys.com,
Toywiz.com
|10.
|Viga Pull Along Caterpillar
|VIGA; Belvedere
|Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries
|Amazon.com, Toptoyusa.com
In addition to the toys on this list, parents, guardians and caregivers also want to be on the lookout for classic toys with small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances and rigid materials.
According to WATCH, the toy industry still has a problem producing items with inaccurate warnings and labels.
Money expert Clark Howard says that U.S. PIRG, the Public Interest Research Group, has come out with a list that shows which particular risks are most problematic.
“They show categories like choking hazards, problems with hearing and other health risks to kids,” he says.
Check out the PIRG list here and remember to stay safe this holiday season!
More Clark.com Articles You May Enjoy:
The post New Report: The 10 Worst Toys to Buy This Holiday Season appeared first on Clark Howard.
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}