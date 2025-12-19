Man found shot, killed inside Beaver County apartment

ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment in Beaver County early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Juliet Apartments in the 400 block of New York Avenue in Rochester Borough shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his mid-20s dead.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect, but said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Rochester Police are asking you to call them at 724-775-1100 if you have any information or surveillance video from the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group