The soccer legends whose influence still shapes the game today are Pelé, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Other names include Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, and Zinedine Zidane.

According to YouGov, 12% of Americans consider themselves avid soccer fans. Many others follow games, but don't know much about soccer history or players, even.

Several key players have made history and left behind legacies everyone should know about. These are the famous soccer players who have left their mark on the sport.

Who's the Top Soccer Legend?

Pelé is perhaps the top player who has left a huge soccer legacy, and it's not because of a single statistic, either; it's because of how fundamentally he shaped the modern identity of the game. This is why he's one of the best Latino soccer players listed here.

He played for Brazil and clubs like Santo, and he combined extraordinary technical skill, creativity, and athleticism at a time when soccer was becoming globally televised. Pelé won three FIFA World Cups, which is a feat still unmatched, and helped establish the idea of soccer as a global entertainment spectacle rather than just a regional sport.

Today, his legacy lives on in how forwards are trained to be complete players, capable of:

Dribbling

Playmaking

Scoring

What Other Soccer Legends Still Influence the Game Today?

Pelé isn't the only one who's had a historic soccer influence. Here are other top names you should know.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has reshaped modern soccer through his unmatched combination of dribbling, vision, and consistency in elite competition. He rose from Barcelona's La Masia Academy and has built a playing style centered on close control, rapid acceleration, and precise decision-making in tight spaces. His influence is clear in how young attackers are now trained to operate between lines rather than only as traditional wingers or strikers.

Messi also redefined the "playmaker-forward" hybrid role, often functioning as both creator and finisher. His success with Barcelona and Argentina has reinforced the importance of technical development over pure physicality.

Even today, many teams structure their attacking systems to maximize a central creative hub.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on soccer is defined by athletic evolution, professionalism, and goal-scoring consistency across multiple leagues. He's a player known for his explosive speed, as well as aerial dominance and powerful finishing. This has helped redefine what a modern forward can physically achieve.

Ronaldo had a career path through:

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Juventus

This set a benchmark for adaptability at the highest level. He's also changed expectations around fitness culture in soccer. He popularized:

Advanced training

Nutrition

Recovery routines

His emphasis on longevity has inspired players to extend peak performance years. In addition, his movement in the box has influenced coaching approaches to attacking positioning.

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff fundamentally transformed soccer philosophy through his vision of "Total Football," which is where players interchange positions fluidly while maintaining team structure. As both a player and coach, Cruyff emphasized intelligence, spatial awareness, and technical mastery over rigid formations.

His influence is most visible in modern possession-based systems, especially those that prioritize:

Pressing

Ball retention

Positional rotation

At Barcelona, his coaching legacy laid the foundation for the club's long-term identity, and this influence influenced generations of managers.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona is one of the most influential figures in soccer history due to his extraordinary dribbling ability and creative freedom on the pitch. He thrived in environments where individual brilliance could change matches, and he often carried teams through moments of immense pressure. In fact, his performance in the 1986 World Cup is still referenced as a defining example of a single player shaping an entire tournament.

He influenced the role of the attacking midfield by demonstrating how central creativity can dictate the tempo and emotional rhythm of a game.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane influenced soccer through his elegance, composure, and unmatched ability to control high-pressure matches. He excelled in midfield roles that required both creativity and tactical discipline, and he often dictated the pace of elite competitions such as the World Cup. Zidane's technical style has inspired modern midfielders to prioritize control and tempo management over constant high-speed movement.

As a coach, he further shaped the game by leading Real Madrid to multiple Champions League titles. He did this by focusing on balance, squad unity, and situational adaptability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Franz Beckenbauer Considered One of the Most Influential Defenders in Soccer History?

He revolutionized the role of the defender by inventing and popularizing the "sweeper" or libero position. This allowed him to operate behind the back line with freedom to initiate attacks.

Unlike traditional center-backs focused solely on marking, he combined defensive awareness with elite passing and forward movement. This introduced the idea that defenders could be playmakers, and this helped build attacks from deep positions.

How Did Ronaldinho Influence Attacking Creativity in Soccer?

Ronaldinho changed attacking creativity with his dribbling style, which relied on:

Flair

Quick feints

Exceptional close control

This often dismantled organized defenses with spontaneous skill rather than rigid patterns.

He played a key role in popularizing expressive football, encouraging players to take risks and experiment in attacking situations. His influence is especially visible in modern wide forwards and attacking midfielders who use skill moves and quick directional changes to break defensive structures.

What Impact Did Paolo Maldini Have on Defensive Standards in Modern Soccer?

He set new benchmarks for defensive excellence through his positioning, anticipation, and consistency at the highest level of club and international soccer. Unlike defenders who relied heavily on physical tackles, Maldini was known for his intelligent reading of the game, often intercepting plays before they became dangerous.

He also had a great ability to adapt across different defensive roles (left-back and center-back), and this demonstrated tactical versatility that modern defenders are now expected to develop.

These Soccer Legends Have Great Legacies

As you can see, these soccer legends had excellent careers that left lasting impressions on the sport itself. Many have even revolutionized the way football is played, and you can see that in much of today's plays.

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