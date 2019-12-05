0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/6 - 12/8)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All month - Benedum Center

"The Nutcracker" is one of the most iconic Christmas performances of the season. All month long, the show will be performed by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre at the Benedum Center. Dozens of dancers, hundreds of costumes and of course, all that memorable Tchaikovsky music make this a tradition not to be missed.

Various Times - The Bricolage

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is getting a Pittsburgh makeover with "Yinzer Scrooged." It's a parody in which you are cast as the live studio audience in this old-fashioned radio-style performance. In this new rendition, characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are reimagined as Pittsburgh celebrities and legends. This show runs through Dec. 21.

Dickens vs Dixon!

Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol, one of the most beloved Christmas stories of all time.



Tami Dixon took A Christmas Carol and twisted it into Yinzer Scrooged, one of the most ridiculous stories of all time.#YinzerScrooged tix: https://t.co/LibgPVqxMc pic.twitter.com/J03IyU1Fgc — Bricolage (@BricolagePGH) December 4, 2019

Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Freedom Farms

This year marks the third annual "Christmas on the Farm" festival at freedom farms in Valencia. More than three dozen vendors will be at the farm offering up unique handmade Christmas gifts. There will also be Christmas trees and wreaths for purchase, and activities for the kids like face painting and a petting zoo. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and admission is free!

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Latrobe Art Center

The holiday traditions continue with a trip to downtown Latrobe. You'll find a nonstop celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.! Santa will be making an appearance at the fountain, and his better half, Mrs. Claus, will be reading stories at the library. There's also going to be a snowball battle, lots of festive live music, and lots of unique gifts for sale compliments of the Latrobe farmers market and Latrobe Art Center.

We got our first submissions to the First Annual #HollyJollyLatrobe Gingerbread House Contest today: "Minecraft Christmas" and Jack Frost's Mansion"! We're open until 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night accepting submissions for the contest. Rules at: https://t.co/gzjMURvMVR pic.twitter.com/kfbUo8Lr0q — Latrobe Art Center (@LatrobeArtCtr) December 2, 2019

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Somerset Inc.

More holiday will be found in Somerset as well, with the Uptown Cookie Tour coming to town! This Saturday, taste test your way through the shops of uptown Somerset as you stroll along eating free homemade cookies at each one. You'll also have an opportunity to grab the recipes for your favorite confections, and even vote on the king champion of all cookies. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., and admission is free.

Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Merchant Street, Ambridge

Ambridge is hosting the first-ever "Christmas on Merchant: Live." This extravaganza starts with a parade down Merchant Street. With that parade comes live music, carolers, a pet parade, floats, and not just Santa Claus, but also Belsnickel. He's the fur-clad "Christmas Gift Bringing Figure" of the Pennsylvania Dutch or "The Office." After the parade, the festivities continue in PJ Caul Park, and the entire event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

The Handmade Arcade is Pittsburgh's premier craft fair in its 15th year, and it's taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. There will be 250 vendors with all sorts of merchandise to check out. The family can also enjoy 18 hands-on handmade activities, including fun crafts for the kids. The region's leading "shop small, buy local" event of the holiday season will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Still need to get some holiday shopping in before break? @HandmadeArcade is hosting their 15th annual marketplace that feat. >250 small business vendors @ the Convention Center THIS Sat., Dec. 7 from 11 AM-7 PM (admission is FREE)!https://t.co/ItT7Zk8Jr2 — Big Idea Center (@pittbigidea) December 4, 2019

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

All Weekend - Various locations

Nothing beats chopping down your own tree for the Christmas holiday. Here are a few places where you can cut your own tree:

Grupps farm in Harmony

Pine Hill Farms in Evans City

Nutbrowns Farm in Carnegie

McKinney Farm in Tarentum

Martin's Tree Farm in Belle Vernon

Allison's Christmas Trees in Aliquippa

All Weekend - Monroeville Convention Center

Steel City Con is back for another round of fun at the Monroeville Convention Center. There're all sorts of artists and specialty dealers so put on your best cosplay and go check out them all out. As always, there are celebrity meet and greets, including some big names like Sean Astin, Cary Elwes, Neve Campbell, Carmen Electra, and Anson Mount & Ethan Peck. There's so much going, you'll have to check out the convention's website to get all the details.

Rachel Taylor at Steel City Con December 6 - 8, 2019



Rachael is best known for her roles on See No Evil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, the Defenders, Man-Thing and Transformers



Get your tickets:



Buy Photos: https://t.co/aU6MglRUMu#SteelCityCon https://t.co/t79FTNROvL — Steel City Con (@Steelcitycon) November 30, 2019

Various Times - Pittsburgh CLO

You can head to the Pittsburgh CLO cabaret to be serenaded by a 1950s singing group - back from the dead! The cabaret has brought back the first show it ever put on at this venue with "Forever "Plaid"! This New York musical comedy hit is all about The Plaids" a classic '50s all-male singing group killed in a car crash on the way to its first gig. Miraculously revived to perform their original set, The Plaids will have guests rolling with laughter. There are performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday night - Carnegie Science Center

Finally, a special holiday edition of the Carnegie Science Center sleepover. The "Very Special Elf Sleepover" is this Saturday! Grab a buddy and discover your inner elf at this fun-filled holiday evening. Attendees get to watch the classic Christmas movie "Elf" in the Rangos Giant Cinema, sing along to a holiday laser show and create scrumptious hot chocolate concoctions. There will also be plenty of fun science experiments, like creating a light up holiday card and a game of pin the tusk on the narwhal! Admission is $39 per person, and includes a cup of the world's best coffee and a continental breakfast the next morning. Call the science center to register in advance.

"It's just nice to meet another human that shares my affinity for elf culture."



☃️Grab a buddy and celebrate all things "Elf" this Friday at our Science and Cinema: 18+ Night!



Tickets: https://t.co/q5KI3HKXOK pic.twitter.com/ZxwtrgUFXa — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) December 4, 2019

