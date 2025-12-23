Vehicle stolen from Pittsburgh street, owner says it was just paid off

A car was stolen from a Pittsburgh street and the owner says they had just paid it off.

It happened along Kambach Street on Mount Washington over the weekend and the owner says they’re not the only one to fall victim.

“The crime is crazy! The crime is crazy. It’s just very crazy,” Benny Goodman said.

Benny Goodman posted online that their blue Kia Rio was stolen on Kambach Street Sunday night.

“I saw that there was a car in the spot that I had parked in and was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, I wonder when that car got there?’ and then my girlfriend was like, ‘Where’s your car?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, someone stole my car!’”

When they came outside, they quickly realized the car they had recently paid off was long gone.

“There was glass all over the ground. There was glass up there. They’re just smashing windows and taking stuff,” Goodman said.

Goodman says they weren’t the only ones to experience damage and theft on the street, but it had been cleared before our crews arrived. Goodman also got a phone call right while we were arriving with the news they’d been waiting for.

“I just got called by the police and they said they found the vehicle but that someone had wrecked it.”

Goodman’s car was found totaled and abandoned.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh police but received an automated message saying they would only be responding to emergency inquiries until after the holidays.

Goodman says according to police, there are no leads for who stole the car.

Goodman says they did have insurance on the vehicle, but they are now forced to Uber everywhere while searching for a new vehicle.

