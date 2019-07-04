0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/5-7/7)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

All weekend – Twin Lakes Park, Greensburg

This nationally acclaimed event offers a little bit of everything: visual and performing arts, crafts, cultural activities, ethnic foods, and more. Plus, there are four stages hosting live music all weekend, featuring everything from big band to reggae to barbershop. Did we mention Jeff Jimerson is headlining Sunday afternoon? If you're a Pens fan, you've probably heard him perform the national anthem.

All weekend – Butler County Fair Ground

This fair up north is still rocking and rolling, but it ends this weekend! Friday has the mud bog race and the children's pedal power tractor pull. Saturday is bike night and a slew of concerts.

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Butler County Airport

What's summer without a good old-fashioned car cruise? All types of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and even airplanes are welcome. Show vehicles get in for free, while a small $2 donation to the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department is requested from attendees. There will be food, a Chinese auction, karaoke, and, in the spirit of the holiday weekend, fireworks to cap off the night.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. – South Park Amphitheater

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. – Hartwood Acres

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is playing two magnificent outdoor shows this weekend, featuring patriotic favorites conducted by Andres Franco. Both shows are rain or shine, and they're both free as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series! There will also be food trucks at each performance for all your dining pleasure.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. – KeyBank Pavillion

Bona fide punk rock icons Blink182 are best known for high energy hits like "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again" while Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne hardly needs an introduction with 24 Top 10 Billboard hits. While the pairing might seem unusual at first, Wayne has actually collaborated with Blink’s drummer, Travis Barker, a number of times in the past.

Sunday, 8 p.m. – Benedum Center

Weird Al is coming to Pittsburgh with his "Strings Attached" tour, at which he'll be playing all his classic riffs on popular music, only this time accompanied for the first time ever by a full symphony orchestra! There's also sure to be a plethora of props, costumes, and wacky antics to go along with his comedic rock and roll. This one's sold out, but don't fret! There are still plenty of tickets available from third-party sellers.

All Weekend – David L. Lawrence Convention Center

It's a festival of furries once again this weekend downtown. The 23rd annual Anthrocon will be celebrating anthropomorphics - or human-like animal creatures - all the way through Sunday. Artists, animators, writers, costumers, puppeteers, and just plain folks will all join together to imagine what the city would look like if animals could walk and talk like we do. You don't necessarily have to wear a costume if you want to join in on the fun, but you do have to register. Pre-registration online has ended but on-site registration is available at the convention center and gives you access to the event for all four days.

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Strange Roots, Millvale

Three food truck heavyweights and the brewery's kitchen all put up their best two tacos - one meat and one veggie - in competition for the Tacomania Championship Belt. The event is free and the tacos are available a la cart, but if you take your tacos very seriously you can upgrade to the Taco Connoisseur ticket for just $19, which gets you a sample of tacos from each vendor, a beer, and the chance to vote on your favorite.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Brew Gentlemen

For just $10, you can enjoy this 90-minute yoga session in the Brew Gentlemen taproom PLUS a 6 oz. beer. BG is regularly rated as one of the best breweries in the Pittsburgh area, so why not enjoy some delicious beer and get your chi aligned.

Various times – PNC Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with some hometown baseball! The Buccos are in town facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sunday is Pride Day at the Pirates, which will feature the team's celebration of the LGBTQ community with the return of the Pride Tailgate. Each ticket will also score fans a limited-edition Pirates pride hat

Various times - Consol Energy Park, Washington, Pa.

The Wild Things host the Schaumburg Boomers this weekend. Friday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m. and concludes with fireworks. Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. game is Youth Hockey Night and Souvenir Saturday. The first 1,000 fans will get a hockey puck. Sunday’s game is Faith and Family night at 5:35 p.m. The first 500 kids will get a free lunchbox and all kids eat for free.

