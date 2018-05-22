  • ‘America's Got Talent' Returns for 13th Season

    By: Marina Weis

    Another season of "America's Got Talent" means another star--or many stars--will be born.

    Season 13 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

    The talent show, open to all acts of all ages, enjoyed massive success last year in its most watched season ever. Twelve-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, took home the grand prize of $1 million.

    This summer, judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks, will be back.

     

