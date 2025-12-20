MISSING & ENDANGERED: Police in Armstrong County ask for public’s help finding man

Police in Armstrong County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Cory Dominic Cook, 31, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Manor Township Police Department. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

The last known contact with Cook was through text around 6:50 a.m. Friday. Police do not believe Cook currently has his cellphone with him.

Cook is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds and having hazel eyes and brown hair.

Cook is reportedly suffering from paranoid delusions and hallucinations, police say. He is considered to be “in danger.”

Cook’s rental car was found abandoned on Rails to Trails near Graff Bridge, police say. It’s unknown which direction he went.

Anyone with information about Cook’s location is urged to call 911 or (724) 548-5105 and ask for Sgt. Ashley Rensel or Officer Stephen Daub.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group