Do you remember getting this excited about pig dissection in high school biology class?
In the most recent episode of NBC's TV show "A.P. Bio" called "Eight Pigs and a Rat," students open a much-anticipated box of fetal pigs meant for dissection without permission.
Their teacher, Jack, played by Glenn Howerton, later cancels the dissection. A student reports him for dashing their hopes and Jack sets out to find the snitch.
Also in the episode, a visit by the superintendent puts Principal Durbin's, (Patton Oswalt) chances to win Principal of the Year in jeopardy.
"A.P. Bio" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
