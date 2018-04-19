  • 'A.P. BIO' students celebrate arrival of fetal pigs

    By: Marina Weis

    Do you remember getting this excited about pig dissection in high school biology class? 

    In the most recent episode of NBC's TV show "A.P. Bio" called "Eight Pigs and a Rat," students open a much-anticipated box of fetal pigs meant for dissection without permission. 

    Their teacher, Jack, played by Glenn Howerton, later cancels the dissection. A student reports him for dashing their hopes and Jack sets out to find the snitch.

    Also in the episode, a visit by the superintendent puts Principal Durbin's, (Patton Oswalt) chances to win Principal of the Year in jeopardy.

    "A.P. Bio" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

     

