Amazon launches new Same-Day Delivery facility in Pittsburgh region

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Amazon has launched a new Same-Day Delivery facility in Findlay Township, the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania, creating more than 100 jobs in the region.

Located at 270 Solar Dr., the 191,000-square-foot fulfillment center will serve customers across a wide area, delivering to parts of West Virginia and Ohio. Amazon’s investment in Pennsylvania has exceeded $33.7 billion since 2010, further demonstrating its commitment to the local economy.

The Same-Day Delivery facility is designed for efficiency, allowing sorting and delivery from one location. This facility will service the Greater Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties, reaching from Wheeling, West Virginia, to New Castle and from East Liverpool to Greensburg.

Maura Kennedy, Amazon’s head of economic development in Pennsylvania, emphasized the significance of the new facility: “This new facility in Imperial represents a significant investment in Western Pennsylvania’s economic future, creating more than 100 quality jobs for local residents while leveraging our advanced robotics technology to deliver packages to customers’ doorsteps faster than ever before.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato also highlighted the facility’s importance, stating, “The opening of this new facility in Imperial is an asset for Allegheny County and the broader tri-state region. Our county continues to see investment in state-of-the-art logistics and operations facilities and this newest addition only further positions us as a strategically located hub of innovation.”

According to Rep. Valerie Gaydos of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the new facility represents the type of economic development desired in the region: “Amazon’s new Same-Day Delivery facility represents exactly the kind of economic development we want to see in Western Pennsylvania—family-sustaining careers, cutting-edge robotics technology and long-term commitment to our communities.”

Amazon has created more than 31,000 direct jobs in Pennsylvania, with the new facility expected to contribute to that total. The average full-time earnings for Amazon employees in the region stand at $23 per hour, alongside benefits such as health insurance, paid parental leave and access to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which helps with tuition for in-demand fields.

Same-Day Delivery is currently available for millions of items in more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns.

