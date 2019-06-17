PITTSBURGH - A Harry Potter festival is coming to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History!
Potterfest is happening June 28 from 6-9 p.m.
Find out if owls can actually deliver mail, meet live animals in Care of Magical Creatures, and discover your Patronus in the Department of Mysteries during the family-friendly event. There will also be a costume parade, so make sure to dress up in your best robe!
On July 19, the museum will be holding Potterfest After Dark for adults. The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m.
Learn the science thainspired potions, spells, and magical objects. Show off your knowledge of the Harry Potter series at trivia, meet live animals in Care of Magical Creatures, and wear your best robes to represent your House.
Click here to read more about the events and for ticket information.
