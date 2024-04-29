Pittsburgh Marathon 2024: When, where roads will close throughout the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Several roads in downtown Pittsburgh will be closed over the weekend because of the 2024 DICK’S Sporting Goods Marathon events.

The road closures start Friday at noon and continue through the late afternoon on Sunday. Pittsburgh police urge drivers to pay attention to no parking signs that will be placed along the course route 48 hours ahead of the marathon on Sunday.

Here are the road closures you’ll come across each day.

Friday, May 3

Race officials highlight a single road closure on Friday. They say Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street at noon on Friday. This section of the roadway will stay closed through Sunday.

Saturday, May 4

Three races will impact several roads in Pittsburgh’s Downtown and North Side areas: The 5K, Champions Mile and Kids Marathon. The closures start at 6:45 a.m. and will remain in place until noon. Click here to see a map of the road closures, or see a photo of the map below.

Pittsburgh Marathon weekend Saturday map

Sunday, May 5

There are four more events on Sunday: The marathon, half marathon, relay, and 4-mile fitness challenge. Roads throughout the city will be closed starting at 1:30 through as late as 2:30 p.m. Race officials will reopen roadways on a rolling basis once they’ve been deemed cleared by city officials.

Below is a list of approximate roadway closures and opening times based on sector neighborhoods. Click here to see the marathon map, or look at the photo below.

Pittsburgh marathon route map

Sector A, U, V, X, U (Downtown Pittsburgh Streets)

Liberty Avenue: 1:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Smithfield Street: 5:30 a.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Commonwealth Place: 4:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stanwix Street and Wood Street: Closures start Saturday and go through 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Boulevard of the Allies: Friday at noon through 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Several roads Downtown will be completely closed to traffic. Click here to see a map of areas that will be completely closed off, so you can make your parking plans accordingly, or look at the photo below.

Pittsburgh marathon downtown parking guide

Sector S-T

Sector S is the Strip District and there will be closures from 5:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Sector T is another part of Downtown and there will be closures from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sector B-C

Sector B is the North Side and there will be closures on several roads from 6 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Sector C is the North Shore and there be closures on several roads from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sector D-G

Sector D is the West End and there will be closures on several roads from 6 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Sector F is the South Shore and there will be closures on several roads from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sector G is the South Side and there will be closures on several roads from 6 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Sector H-J

Sector H is Uptown and there will be closures on several roads from 6:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Sector J is Oakland and there will be closures on several roads from 6:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Sector K-L

Sector K is Shadyside and there will be closures on several roads from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sector L is Point Breeze and there will be closures on several roads from 6:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sector M-N

Sector M is Homewood and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Sector N is East Liberty and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sector O-P

Sector O is Highland Park and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Sector P is Friendship and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sector Q-R

Sector Q is Bloomfield and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Sector R is Lower Lawrenceville and there will be closures on several roads from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to get in and out of Pittsburgh during the Marathon

The marathon course creates a loop throughout Pittsburgh, which limits the routes drivers can take to get into the city.

Click here to see a map that explains routes to get inside the course coming from the Parkway North, Route 65 Inbound and 376 Inbound. It also explains how to get out of the course via 279 Northbound, 28 Northbound, 376 Westbound and 65 Northbound. You can also the maps in the photo below.

How to get into Pittsburgh during marathon

How to get out of Pittsburgh during marathon

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group