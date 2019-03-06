Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash dish 'Superstore' midseason return

After a brief break, the Cloud 9 employees are back and ready to serve up more laughs in the midseason return of “Superstore.”
See and Be Seen sat down with the Cloud 9 management team, Mark McKinney (Glenn) and Lauren Ash (Dina) to get the scoop on what to expect from the rest of Season 4, which includes plenty of drama and laughs!
Both McKinney and Ash were even more thrilled about news that came Monday night, when NBC announced a Season 5 renewal for the Thursday night comedy.
Don’t miss “Superstore” Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
