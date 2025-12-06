Second suspect in custody, warrant issued for a third in connection with Washington store shooting

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a suspect and issued a warrant for a third person in connection with a shooting that happened at a convenience store in Washington County.

On Friday, the City of Washington Police Department said arrest warrants were filed against Christian Zavier Patrene, 19, of Washington and Christopher Ellis-Valperga, 18, of Washington.

Detectives and SWAT units and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a search warrant at a house on Hayes Avenue on Friday afternoon and found evidence in the case.

While neither suspect was home at that time, police did capture Eliis-Valperga shortly after the charges were filed.

Patrene is still on the run. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911. Tips can be left anonymously. Police can also be contacted via email at tips@washingtonpa.us.

The charges were filed after a woman was shot multiple times at the Washington Food Mart on Chestnut Street over the weekend. Police said the shots were fired as she was being robbed.

Ellis-Valperga faces attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and firearm charges.

Patrene is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Julian Asbury, 17, of Washington, was arrested in connection with the crimes on Monday.

He will be tried as an adult on charges that include conspiracy to homicide, robbery and aggravated assault.

The woman who was shot was last listed in stable condition.

