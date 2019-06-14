Sesame Street celebrates 50 years in Pittsburgh

Kids in the Pittsburgh area got a surprise from a special friend Friday.
Elmo and friends arrived in Pittsburgh as part of their road trip to celebrate Sesame Street's 50th anniversary.
Hey Pittsburgh friends! Am I doing this right? Ha Ha. #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/YsX13G3t6A— Big Bird (@BigBird) June 14, 2019
Elmo was joined by Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto and a group of children at the Carnegie Science Center to focus on addressing the importance of school readiness and education at a young age.
Various activities took place in the Little Learners Clubhouse for children to build on their curiosities about things around them, learning with Elmo about insects, music, transportation and much more.
The celebration continues Saturday with a sold-out family festival and stage show at Flagstaff Hill.
