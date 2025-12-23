Pennsylvania State Police asking for help in finding missing girl from Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl from Westmoreland County.

On Monday, at around 9:30 p.m. troopers said Kia Schuler had been reported missing.

She was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the area of Harrison Avenue in Latrobe. Troopers did not provide an exact age.

Schuler is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group