  • 'Voice' artist Chris Jamison to play acoustic concert in Robinson Township

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Singer-songwriter Chris Jamison will return to Pittsburgh for an acoustic concert and meet-and-greet at the Xfinity Store by Comcast in Robinson Township from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

    The North Hills native is famous for reaching the finale of "The Voice" in  Season 7 for Team Adam. Craig Wayne Boyd  was the winner of that season for Team Blake in 2014.

    Chris will play three of his current songs, sign autographs and take photos with fans at 219 Summit Park Drive, Pittsburgh.

    "See & Be Seen" will be there livestreaming with Chris on Facebook right before the concert.

    We'll be chatting about the live shows that just started on season 14 of "The Voice," so don't miss it!

     

     

     

     

