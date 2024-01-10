Allegheny County Controller to audit use of funds aimed at preventing homelessness

PITTSBURGH — Homelessness has been an ongoing issue in our area and Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor wants to review the existing programs in place intended to prevent it.

According to a news release, O’Connor plans to audit funds allocated from the state’s Homeless Assistance Program (HAP) for services aimed at preventing and alleviating homelessness.

Allegheny County has spent more than $10 million in HAP funds in recent years.

O’Connor wants to assess the effectiveness of how the county used that money.

“To meaningfully address this seemingly intractable and growing problem, we need data on the operation of our existing programs and to identify where gaps may exist. I am hopeful that this audit will help to address this critical issue more comprehensively and effectively,” O’Connor said in the release.

In November, Pittsburgh City Council made zoning changes to allow for a temporary homeless living community, but a location has not been determined.

City leaders want to set up heated tents with access to showers and bathrooms to address some homelessness issues, but they recognize that is not a permanent plan.

©2024 Cox Media Group