Woman killed when large steel cylinder escapes construction site near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center

PITTSBURGH — A woman was killed in a construction accident near Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said emergency crews were called to the area at 10:40 a.m.

A woman was found to have catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that a large metal drum escaped a nearby construction site, rolled down the hill, broke through fencing and hit the woman on the sidewalk.

Public safety officials said the piece of metal weighs at least one ton.

Initial reports indicate the woman was an employee at one of the local hospitals and was with one or two coworkers when she was hit.

A massive construction cylinder is seen in the middle of the road resting against a pickup truck.

Pitt Police said there are traffic disruptions on Desoto Street between Sutherland Drive and O’Hara Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area or allow extra time for traffic.

There are traffic disruptions on Desoto Street between Sutherland Drive and O’Hara Street due to an accident. Please avoid the area or allow extra time for travel. pic.twitter.com/308hHK423g — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) May 3, 2024

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to gather more information on this breaking story. Watch for a LIVE report from her on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group