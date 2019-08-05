Iowa - The Iowa State Board of Education wants all new school buses to be outfitted with lap-shoulder seat belts.
The new rule will now go to the state legislature's Administrative Rules Committee for a final vote. If passed, Iowa would join five other states requiring new school buses to have seat belts.
Requiring seat belts adds about $8,000 to the cost of a new bus.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"It's resources that's not going to something else. It's not buying laptops or computers. It's not putting furniture in classrooms or fixing buildings," said Oelwein School District Superintendent Josh Ehn.
If approved, the new seat belt rule will take effect in October.
In Pennsylvania, the law only requires seat belts on certain small buses.
TRENDING NOW:
- Children report being hit with sticks, burned at hands of their parents
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Dog lick infection: Woman in medically induced coma awakes, finds limbs amputated
- Police: Man steals snakes, iguanas from Westmoreland Co. pet store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}