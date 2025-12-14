Occasional snow showers continue Sunday as wind chills plummet to near zero

PITTSBURGH — Take it slow and be very cautious this morning, as roads are still treacherous from last night’s snow.

Much of the area saw 5 inches or more, and wind chills are now dropping to near zero. Feels-like temps will barely improve throughout the afternoon and evening.

While the steady snow has wrapped up, additional snow showers have already re-developed north of Pittsburgh and will continue off and on throughout the day. While most areas will only see light additional totals, some neighborhoods closer to I-80 could see a few additional inches where locally heavier bands set up.

Most snow showers will end by midnight, but it will stay cold into Monday, with highs almost 20 degrees below average.

The good news is that rapid improvements are coming later this week, with 40s back for Wednesday and even 50 degrees on Thursday with rain showers.

