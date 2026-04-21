MT-R // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Best draft picks in Pittsburgh Steelers history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Pittsburgh Steelers history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Alan Faneca (1998, Round 1, Pick 26)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 108

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 206

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#8. Joe Greene (1969, Round 1, Pick 4) (tie)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 109

- Pro Bowls: 10

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 181

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#8. Len Dawson (1957, Round 1, Pick 5) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 109

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 211

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#7. Jack Lambert (1974, Round 2, Pick 46)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 111

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 146

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#5. Jack Ham (1971, Round 2, Pick 34) (tie)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 113

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 162

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#5. Johnny Unitas (1955, Round 9, Pick 102) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 113

- Pro Bowls: 10

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 211

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#4. Mike Webster (1974, Round 5, Pick 125)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 114

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 245

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#3. Cameron Heyward (2011, Round 1, Pick 31)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 115

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 228

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#2. Ben Roethlisberger (2004, Round 1, Pick 11)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 131

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 249

- Seasons as Starter: 17

#1. Rod Woodson (1987, Round 1, Pick 10)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 142

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 238

- Seasons as Starter: 15