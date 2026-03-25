These are the roads that will close for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — To make space for the NFL Draft campus and crowds, Pittsburgh officials will temporarily close roads in Downtown and on the North Shore.

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As part of the multi-modal transportation plan, select streets will close to vehicle traffic in phases before, during and after Draft week, which will run from April 23-25.

Here’s a list of the anticipated closures and their timing:

Phase 1 Closures (March 28 – April 12)

Art Rooney Ave, West General Robinson Street (to Tony Dorsett Dr), Scotland Ave

Phase 2 Closures (April 13 – April 21):

Casino Drive (from Sproat Way), North Shore Drive (to Chuck Noll Way), Reedsdale Street (to Tony Dorsett Dr), Chuck Noll Way, Tony Dorsett Drive, along with the closures in Phase 1

Phase 3 Closures (April 22 – April 25):

Sproat Way, North Shore Drive (from Chuck Noll Way to Mazeroski Way), Mazeroski Way, West General Robinson Street, Lacock Street, Federal Street, I-279 Southbound Exit 1B ramp, Rt 65 southbound ramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge, Rt 65 Northbound ramp from Ft. Duquesne Bridge, T1 ramp from Reedsdale Street, 6th Street Bridge (Roberto Clemente), 7th Street Bridge (Andy Warhol), Sixth Street, Ft Pitt Bridge on ramp from 10th Street Bypass, Commonwealth Place, Liberty Ave Extension, Penn Avenue (from Stanwix Street to 9th Street), Liberty Ave/PPG Paints Arena Exit off Ft. Pitt Bridge, and 279 HOV. Along with closures from Phase 1 and 2

Phase 4 Closures (April 26 – May 1):

Casino Drive (from Sproat Way), North Shore Drive (to Chuck Noll Way), Reedsdale Street (to Tony Dorsett Dr), Chuck Noll Way, Tony Dorsett Dive, I-279 Southbound Exit 1B, along with the closures in Phase 1

Phase 5 Closures (May 2 – May 6):

Reedsdale Street, Chuck Noll Way, Tony Dorsett Drive, along with the closures in Phase 1

Phase 6 Closures (May 7 – May 10):

Art Rooney Drive, West General Robinson Street (to Tony Dorsett Dr), Scotland Ave

You can see a map of the road closures below:

Slight modifications to the plan will be made to accommodate various businesses and events at PNC Park, VisitPittsburgh says. Fans can expect full access to PNC Park for Pirates games, with specific routes and timing to be shared ahead of each game.

You can check the NFL OnePass app, nfldraftpittsburgh.com and pittsburghpa.gov for updates.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transit during Draft week.

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