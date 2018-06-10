Justify wins Belmont Stakes, becomes Triple Crown winner

Favorite Justify remained unbeaten Saturday, winning the Belmont Stakes and becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner.
Justify is the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015. Bob Baffert trained both. He is the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice.
Justify beat nine other horses, the largest number of competitors a Triple Crown winner had ever faced.
The dream is now a reality!— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018
Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M
This was the first dry track the colt ran in the Triple Crown series.
The 1-1/2 mile Belmont is the longest of the three-race series. Justify won on sloppy tracks at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
