Allegheny County Airport Authority extends CEO Christina Cassotis’ contract through 2030

Allegheny County Airport Authority President/CEO Christina Cassotis will stay at least an extra two years beyond her contract with an extension approved by the authority board Friday.

Cassotis’ existing contract was set to run out Dec. 31, 2027, but with the board’s unanimous approval it will run through Jan. 31, 2030. Cassotis has led the authority for 11 years. During that time, she has overseen the transition from the former hub to an airport that serves multiple carriers. She also built up resiliency at the airport through the creation of a microgrid. Her leadership has brought the airport and the authority awards and praise not just around the country but around the world.

Cassotis also led the development and the reality of a $1.7 billion state-of-the-art terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport, which opened Nov. 18 to replace the 32-year-old terminal built for the defunct US Airways.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group