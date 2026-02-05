Armco Credit Union appoints new CEO, first change at the top since 1990

Armco Credit Union on Monday announced that James Hrabosky is succeeding Randall Cypher as CEO. Cypher has led the region’s second-largest credit union since 1990.

Additionally, Adam Boosel succeeds Dennis Fehl as executive vice president.

The appointments are effective immediately. Both Cypher and Fehl will continue working through June to support a seamless transition.

