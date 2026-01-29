EQT jumps to 6th-largest U.S. oil and gas producer in new industry ranking

Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp. jumped further into the top 10 of the country’s largest oil and gas producers in a new list.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) was the sixth-largest publicly traded oil and gas producer in the United States, according to the Upstream Pulse ranking published by energy analysis firm Enverus citing 2025 data. That was up two spots from the 2024 ranking and represented 7.4 billion cubic feet of production per day from its wells in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

EQT has grown steadily over the past nearly seven years under CEO Toby Z. Rice, acquiring Chevron’s Appalachian and other assets, most recently buying Olympus Energy in 2025. EQT is the largest natural gas producer in Pennsylvania, according to the 2025 Pittsburgh Business Times Book of Lists.

