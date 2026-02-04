Law firms Burns White and DiBella Weinheimer to merge

Two Pittsburgh law firms are combining.

Burns White announced on Monday that seven attorneys and their support staff from DiBella Weinheimer PC will come aboard, effective March 1, 2026.

The merger will give Burns White more than 65 attorneys in Pittsburgh and over 175 lawyers footprint-wide, across 32 practice areas.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

