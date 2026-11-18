MANILA, Philippines — Call it Jollibee diplomacy.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he arranged a delivery of Jollibee fried chicken as a late-night snack for the American president and his delegation so he could have a "taste of Manila" during his short stay in the capital city.

Jollibee is the Philippines’ biggest homegrown fast-food chain and it has emerged as one of the country’s strongest global brands, a cultural touchstone and a feature of regional diplomacy.

The American president arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening for talks with Asia-Pacific allies. By Wednesday afternoon, after a meeting and lunch with Marcos at the presidential palace, Trump had landed in Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and participate in a historic three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Marcos said his gift of fried chicken was intended as a pick-me-up of sorts for a hard-working president. And he sounded like Trump by boasting that Jollibee was more popular than one of the most recognized fast-food fried chicken chains in the United States.

“Jollibee … is a very, very popular chain. And one of their main products is fried chicken. And we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity,” Marcos said.

Upon hearing the claim, Trump said, “oh wow. Fantastic.”

“So we thought that that will give you a taste of, of, of Manila,” Marcos continued. "And, I think, I hope some of your staff was also able to partake.

“You have been working very hard, Mr. President, so just think of it as providing extra energy for all the work that you have to do that you have done and continue to do, and that is in front of you,” he added.

Trump, who is widely known to enjoy McDonald's hamburger fare, did not say if he had tried the Filipino fried chicken. The White House did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Jollibee is the largest Filipino hamburger chain in the island nation, becoming one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the world with outlets across Asia and the United States after starting as a small snack house in the 1970s.

Many of its offerings, like burgers, fries and “Chickenjoy” fried chicken drumsticks, are familiar to fast-food lovers the world over. Other menu items have a distinctly Filipino flavor. The sweet-sauce spaghetti is a beloved restaurant item for fans — and an acquired taste for many others.

The chain, famous for its red, white and yellow bee logo, traces its origins to a Manila ice cream business in the 1970s that quickly pivoted to serving hot food.

It now boasts more than 1,600 branches in 17 countries. Many of its international stores can be found in places with large populations of Filipino migrant workers, such as Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The company has expanded rapidly in North America. It says it now has more than 85 stores open or coming soon in the United States, many of them in California.

The Trump meal wasn’t the first time Jollibee fare was used for diplomacy.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a Jollibee restaurant on Sunday in Manila, where he was attending the annual summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Jollibee is opening dozens of restaurants in Australia.

“Jollibee will be a source of pride for Australians of Filipino backgrounds,” Albanese said during the visit. More than 400,000 Australians trace their heritage to the Philippines.

In July, Marcos and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posed with the crew and bee mascot at a Jollibee branch in Vancouver.

Marcos’ comment about Jollibee's popularity surpassing that of KFC appeared to refer to Jollibee’s claim that it has the No. 1 fried chicken in America. That seems to be a reference to a series of USA Today “readers’ choice” awards rather than Jollibee sales, which are dwarfed by larger American fast-food chains.

—-

Superville reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Adam Schreck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.