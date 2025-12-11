Play It Again Sports opens in Ross Township, its fourth Pittsburgh-area location

Just in time for the winter sports seasons, a new sporting goods retail store is opening in the North Hills.

The region’s newest Play It Again Sports is opening on McKnight Road at the McKnight-Siebert Shopping Center in Ross Township. The store is set to have its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Play It Again Sports is a sporting goods resale shop that allows customers to sell older or grown-out-of sports equipment and resells it at a discount. It’s concept that aims to make entry to sports less expensive.

