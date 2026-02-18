S&T Bank to refresh 75% of its branch network in multiyear initiative

S&T Bank announced a three-year initiative to refresh about 75% of its branch network, starting with the main location at its headquarters in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

S&T’s current plan is for 19 locations across its footprint to be updated by the close of 2026. Specifics of when and where weren’t provided, and S&T said it’s not disclosing the overall budget for the initiative at this time, though it described it as a significant, multi-year investment.

S&T said the initiative will combine personalized service with intentionally designed spaces to encourage conversation and connection. Updates will include enhanced lighting, open layouts, fresh paint, new flooring, upgraded furniture, branded finishes and flexible areas to support everyday transactions and strategic financial conversations. Outside areas customers use every day, such as drive-up lanes and ATMs, may also be renovated as part of the multiphase project.

