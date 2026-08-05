Video game giant Electronic Arts closes $55 billion go-private sale of its business

CHICAGO — Video game giant Electronic Arts officially has new owners.

The California-based maker of popular titles like "Battlefield" and "The Sims" announced Tuesday that it closed the $55 billion sale of its business to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, investment firm Silver Lake Partners and Affinity Partners, which is run by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The acquisition's price tag is the largest-ever for a buyout funded by private equity. And wider shifts to the gaming world could be on the way now that the deal is complete.

In a statement, CEO Andrew Wilson said EA and its new owners would “invest boldly, accelerate innovation, and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day.” And Turqi Alnowaiser, deputy governor and head of international investments at PIF — which already held a minority stake in EA for five years — also pledged to “invest heavily in EA’s growth,” including through the use of artificial intelligence in game development.

Some analysts have noted that going private could potentially grant EA more freedom in developing and distributing future games outside pressures of the public market. But others point to the $20 billion in debt financing the deal took on — which could result in sizable layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.

And many eyes are on Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Kushner's Affinity Partners. Critics are wary about what this new ownership could mean for EA games down the road.

“With this deal, Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner just bought access to 700 million players worldwide," U.K.-based campaign #BlockTheEADeal wrote in an online petition that previously called on regulators to challenge the buyout. "With the increased use of AI in the creative sector and video games, the potential for data misuse by a Foreign Sovereignty is high and poses significant international security risks.”

In a Tuesday statement, Kushner maintained that EA had “created stories, characters, and communities that have become part of everyday life for hundreds of millions of people” and that Affinity was “excited to support the company as it continues to reach new audiences.”

Meanwhile, organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also been highly critical of Saudi Arabia's overall investments in sports and esports — with some accusing the nation of "sportswashing" to distract international attention from human rights abuses.

PIF has increasingly upped its gaming investments over the years. Beyond EA, the sovereign fund is also a minority investor in fellow gaming giant Nintendo and has a large esports portfolio, including competitive gaming platforms like ESL FACEIT. EA’s “Madden NFL” and “EA Sports FC” (formerly FIFA) will now also fall under that umbrella.

Now that the transaction is complete, EA stockholders will receive $210 in cash per share. And the company's stock is no longer trading on the public market.

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