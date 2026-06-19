Clark Howard: Navigating the financial strains of destination weddings

Consumer Adviser Clark Howard offers advice on navigating the financial strains of destination weddings.

This guidance aims to help individuals balance their personal connections with their financial realities when faced with costly wedding invitations.

Howard acknowledges that deciding whether to attend a destination wedding creates a difficult situation where personal feelings and finances often conflict.

He notes that many people currently find such travel unaffordable, making it hard to decline invitations from those they deeply care about.

Howard suggests that many modern weddings offer a solution for guests facing financial limitations.

He advises that a lot of weddings now provide live streams, enabling individuals to see and participate in the event without being physically present.

Howard states that guests should not feel pressured to attend in person unless the wedding is for a close relative, such as a brother or sister.

For other weddings, if physical attendance is not feasible, Howard suggests sending “a nice gift and a nice note.”

He advises including an explanation in the note regarding why one could not be there.

Howard emphasizes that giving oneself “permission to protect your wallet” is acceptable in these situations.

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