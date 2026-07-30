Local man who worked with children accused of raping girl, possessing over 2K explicit files

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A man from Beaver Falls is behind bars facing 100 child pornography charges after police found more than 2,500 images and videos on his phone.

“It’s some of the most horrific stuff you’ll ever see,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible of the images found on 22-year-old Luke Poteete’s phone.

Police said the children in the pictures and videos ranged from two to 10 years old.

“It’s terrifying,” Bible said.

The images were found while police were investigating allegations made against Poteete last September that he raped a 12-year-old child he met at the New Brighton Area Middle School. They were searching Poteete’s phone for communications between him and the 12-year-old.

“He really needs God,” said Boyce Hill of Beaver. “That’s just awful to hear, honestly.”

“[He] should be put away for a while,” added Tim Hopton of Beaver Falls.

Poteete was arrested on that child rape charge in April. Police said Poteete raped the 12-year-old middle school student in May of last year. She reported it in September.

According to police, Poteete was a student at Geneva College at the time and was observing 7th-grade classes at New Brighton Area Middle School.

Police said the girl and a friend met Poteete at the school, and he took them to the woods to hang out before getting alcohol for them. During that incident, police said Poteete raped her in the back seat of his car.

New Brighton Area Superintendent Dr. Joseph A. Guarino told Channel 11 in a statement, “The New Brighton Area School District takes the safety and well-being of all students seriously. We are aware of the charges and can confirm that we have fully cooperated and provided information to those agencies conducting the investigation.”

Poteete also worked with kids at the YMCA of Beaver County before these allegations. His LinkedIn page said he coached basketball and soccer there.

Channel 11 asked the YMCA for a statement but has not yet heard back.

The district attorney said the 12-year-old girl who reported the rape in September was brave and hopes it encourages other potential victims of child sexual abuse to come forward, in this case, and others.

“For every one that comes forward, I guarantee you there’s 20 out there that don’t,” Bible said. “So anytime somebody does muster up the courage to come forward and talk about what happened to them, we’re here for them, and we’re ready for them.”

Geneva College did not return our request for comment.

Poteete is in the Beaver County Jail.

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