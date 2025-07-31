How much house $1 million buys you in Reading

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Reading. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1804 Bernville Rd, Reading
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,721
- Price per square foot: $235
118 Connecticut Ave, Sinking Spring
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,340
- Price per square foot: $149
58 Pacific Ave, Reading
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,467
- Price per square foot: $178
154 Deer Hill Rd, Reading
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,457
- Price per square foot: $216
465 Rebers Bridge Rd, Reading
- Price: $719,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,747
- Price per square foot: $151
6 Sadowski Dr, Reading
- Price: $689,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,987
- Price per square foot: $138
17 N Carolina Ave, Reading
- Price: $654,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,310
- Price per square foot: $123
1545 Farr Rd, Wyomissing
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,873
- Price per square foot: $226
1020 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,640
- Price per square foot: $246
315 Chatsworth Ct, Sinking Spring
- Price: $635,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $302
1077 Ryebrook Rd, Sinking Spring
- Price: $617,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,772
- Price per square foot: $222
320 Wisteria Ln, Sinking Spring
- Price: $609,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,488
- Price per square foot: $174
114 Teaberry Ct, Reading
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,624
- Price per square foot: $165
505 Arrowhead Trl, Reading
- Price: $589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,816
- Price per square foot: $209
1680 E Thistle Dr, Reading
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,116
- Price per square foot: $187
3202 Nash Rd, Reading
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,690
- Price per square foot: $155
8 Nancy Cir, Reading
- Price: $569,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,985
- Price per square foot: $114
1018 Crestview Ave, Reading
- Price: $565,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,986
- Price per square foot: $94
1918 Friedensburg Rd, Reading
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $166
4018 Hillview Rd, Temple
- Price: $549,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $203
16 Golfview Ln, Reading
- Price: $545,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,228
- Price per square foot: $128
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.