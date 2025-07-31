How much house $1 million buys you in Reading

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Reading. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1804 Bernville Rd, Reading

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,721

- Price per square foot: $235

- See 1804 Bernville Rd, Reading on Redfin.com

118 Connecticut Ave, Sinking Spring

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,340

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 118 Connecticut Ave, Sinking Spring on Redfin.com

58 Pacific Ave, Reading

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,467

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 58 Pacific Ave, Reading on Redfin.com

154 Deer Hill Rd, Reading

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,457

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 154 Deer Hill Rd, Reading on Redfin.com

465 Rebers Bridge Rd, Reading

- Price: $719,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,747

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 465 Rebers Bridge Rd, Reading on Redfin.com

6 Sadowski Dr, Reading

- Price: $689,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,987

- Price per square foot: $138

- See 6 Sadowski Dr, Reading on Redfin.com

17 N Carolina Ave, Reading

- Price: $654,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,310

- Price per square foot: $123

- See 17 N Carolina Ave, Reading on Redfin.com

1545 Farr Rd, Wyomissing

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,873

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 1545 Farr Rd, Wyomissing on Redfin.com

1020 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing

- Price: $649,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,640

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1020 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing on Redfin.com

315 Chatsworth Ct, Sinking Spring

- Price: $635,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $302

- See 315 Chatsworth Ct, Sinking Spring on Redfin.com

1077 Ryebrook Rd, Sinking Spring

- Price: $617,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,772

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 1077 Ryebrook Rd, Sinking Spring on Redfin.com

320 Wisteria Ln, Sinking Spring

- Price: $609,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,488

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 320 Wisteria Ln, Sinking Spring on Redfin.com

114 Teaberry Ct, Reading

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,624

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 114 Teaberry Ct, Reading on Redfin.com

505 Arrowhead Trl, Reading

- Price: $589,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,816

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 505 Arrowhead Trl, Reading on Redfin.com

1680 E Thistle Dr, Reading

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,116

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 1680 E Thistle Dr, Reading on Redfin.com

3202 Nash Rd, Reading

- Price: $574,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,690

- Price per square foot: $155

- See 3202 Nash Rd, Reading on Redfin.com

8 Nancy Cir, Reading

- Price: $569,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,985

- Price per square foot: $114

- See 8 Nancy Cir, Reading on Redfin.com

1018 Crestview Ave, Reading

- Price: $565,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,986

- Price per square foot: $94

- See 1018 Crestview Ave, Reading on Redfin.com

1918 Friedensburg Rd, Reading

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 1918 Friedensburg Rd, Reading on Redfin.com

4018 Hillview Rd, Temple

- Price: $549,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 4018 Hillview Rd, Temple on Redfin.com

16 Golfview Ln, Reading

- Price: $545,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,228

- Price per square foot: $128

- See 16 Golfview Ln, Reading on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.