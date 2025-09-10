1 killed, another injured in crash in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Clairton late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:46 p.m. in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue.

Allegheny County Police said the driver and passenger of the car, both adults, were taken to hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead.

An investigation of the crash is now underway.

