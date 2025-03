MUNHALL, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a pole in Munhall on Sunday.

The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said crews were called to the 8th Avenue and Martha Street intersection early Sunday morning.

A vehicle had crashed into a pole there.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Crews cleaned up for about an hour.

