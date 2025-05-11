1 person killed, multiple others hurt in crash on I-70 near West Virginia, Pennsylvania border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The eastbound lanes of a highway near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia are closed due to a deadly crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say the eastbound lanes of I-70 coming into Pennsylvania are shut down because of a “serious crash.” All traffic will be rerouted off Exit 1.

A Washington County 911 supervisor tells Channel 11 that the crash was reported around 1:10 p.m.

The supervisor says one person died in the crash, another was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and “multiple” other people were taken to a hospital in Washington.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

