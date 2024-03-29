11 Investigates helps get Social Security benefits restored for veteran, Pittsburgh native

WASHINGTON — 11 Investigates is getting action for a veteran, left nearly homeless after being hit with a Social Security overpayment he couldn’t afford to pay back.

This is a story 11 Investigates reporter Amy Hudak has been following now for months along with our CMG sister stations and in partnership with KFF Health News.

We first met Kirk Woods just before Christmas in 2023. The Pittsburgh native and Air Force veteran got a letter that said he was overpaid $6 thousand dollars by the Social Security Administration and the agency would start withholding funds from his checks to recoup what they said he owed.

“I felt so alone,” Kirk Woods told us. “It’s already hard enough. Times are hard enough, and to have to pay money you know you don’t owe - it’s disheartening.”

Woods went through an awful stretch. He had one of his lungs removed. Without a full Social Security check, he told 11 Investigates it was impossible to pay the bills. His car was repossessed, and the VA had to help him afford groceries and personal hygiene products.

“If you know something is wrong, do your research and stay persistent,” Woods said.

That’s what he did. For months, Woods resubmitted pay stubs and bank account balances and talked to anyone who would listen. Then, on Wednesday, an early morning phone call from the Social Security Administration said his benefits were restored with no explanation.

“Nobody really wants to be held accountable when they make mistakes,” Woods said. “They still haven’t admitted they made a mistake, but they are taking the appropriate actions to rectify the situation and I’m grateful for that.”

Woods says having his benefits reinstated has lifted a huge weight off of him. You could even see it in his face. It’s something he hopes for so many others struggling to make ends meet in the face of overpayment notices.

“I’ll be able to sleep good at night,” Woods said. “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights, worrying and stressing. How I’m going to make ends meet? I feel amazing today, I really do! I’m so grateful for your help because without you, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish any of this.”

If you’re also facing a Social Security Overpayment and you don’t believe it’s your fault, please reach out to 11 Investigates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group