Local

11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter
By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s narcotics office in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, is under fire tonight after $100,000 has turned up missing.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been digging into this for weeks and has the exclusive details in a story you will see only on 11 at 11.

11 Investigates has learned that there is a criminal investigation into the office after agents discovered $100,000 in drug forfeiture money and drug buy money was unaccounted for.

Sources tell Chief Investigator Rick Earle that only a limited number of people have access to that cash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing
  • Juneteenth celebration to be held at Point State Park, city of Pittsburgh opts not to sponsor event
  • Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after falling from 3rd-story window in White Oak
  • VIDEO: Mammograms should start at 40 to address rising breast cancer rates, new guideline says
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read