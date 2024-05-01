11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s narcotics office in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, is under fire tonight after $100,000 has turned up missing.
Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been digging into this for weeks and has the exclusive details in a story you will see only on 11 at 11.
11 Investigates has learned that there is a criminal investigation into the office after agents discovered $100,000 in drug forfeiture money and drug buy money was unaccounted for.
Sources tell Chief Investigator Rick Earle that only a limited number of people have access to that cash.
