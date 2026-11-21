PITTSBURGH — City officials and the Office of Municipal Investigations are reviewing the arrest of a woman who was pushed to the ground while handcuffed by Pittsburgh police officers on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Tenth and Penn in Downtown Pittsburgh near the convention center on Friday afternoon and marks the second police arrest under review within a weekend.

The encounter began when emergency services were called to assist medical personnel. An emergency services dispatcher reported that a patient had interfered with medical responders on scene.

“EMS is on scene for a medical call, reporting that a patient assaulted one of medic four’s units,” the dispatcher said.

According to a criminal complaint, Tamika Depts became combative, punched a medic several times in the hand and threatened to cut him.

Responding officers handcuffed Depts without incident.

Sources stated that after Depts kicked an officer, police took her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the concrete and temporarily lose consciousness.

Depts was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and public drunkenness.

She was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A public safety spokesperson stated Depts was intoxicated and diagnosed with pneumonia, but sustained no life-threatening injuries.

A city spokesperson confirmed the use of force will be reviewed to ensure proper protocol was followed.

The incident marks the second Pittsburgh police arrest to come under scrutiny in less than a week.

A separate arrest occurred near Fifth and Wood Street in downtown Pittsburgh last Monday, where officers arrested 31-year-old Roy Cosby after he allegedly threatened a bus driver and refused to comply with police commands.

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According to a criminal complaint, an officer delivered a series of closed-fist strikes to Cosby’s face and stomach after fearing Cosby was reaching into his waistband for a weapon.

No weapon was found on Cosby, who suffered a broken rib and broken facial bones during the incident.

The officer involved was placed on desk duty while the Pittsburgh Police Bureau conducts an internal investigation using body camera recordings and surveillance footage from PNC headquarters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor addressed concerns last week regarding police conduct after the first arrest. “I want an expert that knows what they are talking about to give us answers as to again, what changes need to be made if any, but then also what occurred,” O’Connor said.

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