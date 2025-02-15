$1M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Check your tickets! The Mega Millions jackpot may still be rolling, but someone in Pennsylvania won a huge prize in Friday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a ticket purchased in the state matched all five winning numbers — 11-19-31-49-56-16 — but not the Mega Ball, 16, to win $1 million. The Megaplier was 3x.

Click here for more information from the Pennsylvania Lottery and to check if your ticket won anything.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to be worth $145 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group