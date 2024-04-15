2 men attempted to bring guns onto flights at Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA says

Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted two guns in the last four days at Pittsburgh International Airport.

On April 12, an Ohio man was caught with a .38 caliber pistol with five bullets, and on Monday morning, a Franklin man was caught with a .380 handgun loaded with seven bullets, according to the TSA.

The number of guns caught at the airport’s checkpoints is 11 so far this year.

“Firearms are not permitted to be carried through security checkpoints and onto planes, “said Federal Security Director Karen Keys-Turner. “It does not matter if the firearm is loaded or unloaded. The strict regulation on ‘no firearms’ is for security and safety purposes. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know not to bring them to an airport security checkpoint. I commend the TSA officers who intercepted these deadly weapons.”

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

