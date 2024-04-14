1 person injured in house fire in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Smoke and fire billowed from a house in Beaver County on Sunday.

Beaver County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of East Washington Avenue in Rochester at 5:20 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing above the community from across the Ohio River.

Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

As of 7 p.m., units were still battling the flames.

The Red Cross and the fire marshal have been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group