Local

1 person injured in house fire in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Smoke, flames billow out of house in Rochester Smoke could be seen billowing above the community from across the Ohio River. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Smoke and fire billowed from a house in Beaver County on Sunday.

Beaver County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of East Washington Avenue in Rochester at 5:20 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing above the community from across the Ohio River.

PHOTOS: Smoke, flames billow out of house in Rochester

Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

As of 7 p.m., units were still battling the flames.

The Red Cross and the fire marshal have been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed, another man injured in shooting at Allegheny County bar
  • 1 person killed, 1 injured in Washington County shooting
  • Unmanned barge hits Sewickley Bridge, prompts hours-long closure
  • VIDEO: Chartiers-Houston Youth Softball League fields destroyed in flooding
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read