2 more rounds of storms possible on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Two rounds of storms will be possible again on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible during the morning commute, so watch for delays.

A break in the rain will help fuel an afternoon round of storms that may develop mainly from Pittsburgh south towards I-70.

Flash flooding will again be a threat, so have a way to get watches and warnings and have a plan.

The active pattern with chances for storms continues through the end of the week, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

