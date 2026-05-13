2 Pittsburgh officers on paid leave for months after DUI charges

PITTSBURGH — At least two Pittsburgh police officers are still getting paid, even though they haven’t been to work in months.

11 Investigates exclusively learned the officers are off the job after being charged with driving under the influence for a second time.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigator Rick Earle presses Mayor Corey O’Connor and Police Chief Jason Lando about the policy that allows these officers to keep getting paid.

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