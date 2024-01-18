3-alarm fire breaks out above Butler County butcher shop

BUTLER, Pa. — Crews battled a three-alarm fire in Butler County late Wednesday night.

According to Butler County 911, the fire broke out at 142 North Main Street at 9:52 p.m.

Butler City Fire Lieutenant Jeff Scott told Channel 11 the fire, which was contained to a room in the back of the second floor, was under control in about half an hour.

Miller’s Quality Meats occupied the first floor of the building. Lieutenant Scott said there was no damage to the store, but the business posted on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed because of the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group