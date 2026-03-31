Local woman accused of trying to throw child out apartment window, drown another child in a bathtub

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police said a child was being pushed out of an apartment window while another was being drowned in a bathtub. The woman accused of this is out on bond, and the District Attorney said the kids are lucky to be alive.

“We are very happy that mom was in the area and was able to become involved and protect the children,” said District Attorney Michael Aubele.

The Fayette County District Attorney said Vira Zabudko is now charged with assaulting two children and their mother in a Uniontown apartment.

According to police, the mother, Karen Garcia, left her kids with Zabadko while she moved a few personal items. When she returned, she found Zabudko trying to push her 5-year-old child out of a third-story window.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for why she told police she was doing it.

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